Where Trump and Harris stand on immigration and border security

WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigration is one of the key issues of the November election, with many voters concerned over the number of migrants who have entered the U.S. during the Biden administration. Vice President Kamala Harris has focused on what she’d do to enforce border security and on former President Donald Trump’s role in scuttling a bipartisan border security package this year. The Democratic presidential nominee also has endorsed comprehensive immigration reform. One of Trump’s key promises if reelected is to mount the largest domestic deportation operation in U.S. history. The Republican nominee says he’d also bring back policies from his first term like forcing migrants to stay in Mexico as they await asylum decisions.

