NaQuari Rogers and QB Devon Dampier each run for 3 TD, New Mexico beats New Mexico St. 50-40

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — NaQuari Rogers and quarterback Devon Dampier each ran for three of New Mexico’s seven rushing touchdowns and the Lobos beat New Mexico State 50-40 Saturday night to give coach Bronco Mendenhall his first win with the program.

Rogers finished with 122 yards rushing on 21 carries and Dampier was 13-of-28 passing for 248 yards with 70 yards rushing on eight carries. Javen Jacobs ran for 80 yards, including a 50-yard TD, for New Mexico (1-4).

The Lobos defense forced New Mexico State (1-4) to go three-and-out on the game’s opening drive and Rogers capped a nine-play, 64-yard drive with a 3-yard TD about 5 minute into the game. Larenzo McMillan, on the next play from scrimmage, ripped off an 84-yard run to make it 7-7 but Dampier scored on runs of 11 and 2 yards in the second quarter before Abraham Montano kicked a 47-yard field goal for the Aggies as time expired in the first half to make it 21-10.

Dampier added a 24-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive of the third quarter and New Mexico led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Mike Washington scored on runs of 10 and 2 yards for New Mexico State and added 25-yard TD reception.

