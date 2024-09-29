Biden said he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week if it doesn’t impact emergency response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will visit Hurricane Helene-impacted areas this week as long as it does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations. Biden was briefed again on Sunday evening about the impact of the devastating storm on an enormous swath of the Southeast. A North Carolina County that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported earlier Sunday that 30 people were killed due to the storm, pushing the overall death toll to at least 84 people across several states.

