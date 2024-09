AROMAS, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake registering magnitude 4.2 shook part of central California. The United States Geological Survey reports the earthquake was detected at 2:47 a.m. Sunday about 2 miles northwest of Aromas with a depth of 7.4 kilometers. Aromas is about 94 miles south of San Francisco.

