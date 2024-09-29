NASA’s stuck astronauts welcome the arrival of a SpaceX capsule that’ll bring them back to Earth next year
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s stuck astronauts welcome the arrival of a SpaceX capsule that’ll bring them back to Earth next year.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s stuck astronauts welcome the arrival of a SpaceX capsule that’ll bring them back to Earth next year.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.