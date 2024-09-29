New rules regarding election certification in Georgia to get test in court

ATLANTA (AP) — Two controversial new rules passed by Georgia’s State Election Board concerning the certification of vote tallies are set to face their first test in court. A bench trial, meaning there is a judge but no jury, is set to begin Tuesday. The Republican majority on the State Election Board voted to approve the rules last month. Democrats filed a legal challenge and argue the rules could be used “to upend the statutorily required process for certifying election results in Georgia.” Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump have had a majority on the State Election Board since May and passed new rules causing worry among Democrats and others who believe Trump and his allies may use them to cause confusion and cast doubt on upcoming election results.

