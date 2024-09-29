The Diocese of El Paso celebrates the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The theme this year was “God walks with his people." A special Mass was held at Sacred Heart Church. The Mass honored the resilience and dignity of migrants and refugees.

Currently there are 281 million individuals worldwide facing displacement. The Diocese of El Paso and HOPE Border Institute are working together to raise awareness about this migrant crisis.

Migrant Hospitality Ministry (MHM), offers support to migrants seeking better living conditions or fleeing from dangerous situations in their home countries. Bishop Mark Seitz says some people think the church just started paying attention to migrants but that's not the case.

"It's been a work of the church forever, from the time of Jesus when he showed his compassion for those most in need," Bishop Seitz said.

Sacred Heart Church announced they will soon be coming their migrant shelters but will help migrants in other ways.