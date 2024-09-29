Why Tuesday’s vice presidential debate could matter more than history suggests

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the matchup between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the coming debate between their running mates is the undercard. Yet, it still has the potential to reshape the political landscape before November. The political criticisms of Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance, an Ohio Republican, have been among the presidential race’s most resonant. Scrutiny of the No. 2s occasionally outpaces that for Harris and Trump at the top of the ticket. Walz and Vance square off Tuesday in New York.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.