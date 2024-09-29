Wyoming considers slight change to law allowing wolves to be killed with vehicles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming is considering a change to how it allows people to legally kill wolves by intentionally running them over. That is amid outrage over how a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal’s mouth shut and brought it into a bar in western Wyoming last winter. Under draft legislation headed to a legislative committee Monday, people could still intentionally run over wolves but only if the animal is killed quickly, either upon impact or soon after. Wildlife advocates say a tougher law is needed but officials in the ranching state have been reluctant to make major changes.

