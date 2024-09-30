Doctors Without Borders raises alarm on ‘unprecedented’ sexual violence in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Doctors Without Borders says it has treated an “unprecedented” number of victims of sexual violence in Congo last year. The aid group said Monday that more than 25,000 victims and survivors of sexual violence, which is more than two victims every hour, were treated by Doctors Without Borders in 2023 according to the group’s report. Most of such violence took place in the eastern part of the country, according to the charity, where members of more than 120 armed groups — fighting for power, land and valuable mineral resources — have been accused of mass killings, rapes and other human rights violations. The violence has displaced some 6 million people in the east.

