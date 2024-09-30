‘Sing Sing’ actor exonerated of murder after nearly 24 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal justice reform advocate featured in the movie “Sing Sing” has been exonerated in the 1998 killing of a retired New York City police officer. Jon-Adrian Velazquez served nearly 24 years in prison. A Manhattan judge on Monday vacated his conviction in the killing of Albert Ward during a robbery in Harlem. The order came after the Manhattan district attorney’s office joined in Velazquez’s request to vacate the conviction. Prosecutors moved to dismiss the indictment citing newly discovered DNA evidence that they say clears Velazquez’ name. Velazquez after the hearing called the decision an “indictment of the system.”

