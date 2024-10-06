Skip to Content
One man hospitalized after ATV rollover in San Elizario

KVIA
Published 2:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an all-terrain vehicle rollover Saturday night.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call involving an ATV vehicle rollover at the intersection of Los Tules Dr. and Hartley Ave. in San Elizario around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office noted they "would like to remind the public of the importance of safe driving practices, especially when operating off-road vehicles such as ATVs."

"It is generally illegal to operate an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on public roads in Texas."

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will update you on-air and online as more information becomes available.

Paul Schulz

