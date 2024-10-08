Saudi Arabia executes Filipino convicted of murder despite Philippine presidential appeal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Saudi Arabia has put to death a Filipino citizen convicted of murder despite years of efforts by the Philippines to prevent the execution, including a presidential appeal. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other officials did not provide details on Tuesday, including the identity of the Filipino and the nature of the case, citing a family request for privacy. A Philippine official with knowledge of the case, however, says the Filipino was arrested by Saudi Arabian authorities in 2020 after being accused of the killing. The official says the execution was carried out on Saturday. Millions of Filipinos work in countries around the world to escape poverty and unemployment at home and to provide for their families.

