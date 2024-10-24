FEMA is aiding Roswell’s effort to recover from historic flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials went door to door in Roswell on Thursday to assess the damage from historic flooding last weekend in the southeastern New Mexico community.

The National Guard rescued more than 300 people over the weekend after 5.78 inches (about 14.7 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday, breaking Roswell’s previous daily record of 5.65 inches (about 14.6 centimeters) set on Nov. 1, 1901.

Mayor Tim Jennings called it “a 500-year flood” and said Thursday that the death toll remained at two. He declined to release the names and ages of the dead.

“One man drowned and the other person, a woman, was in a car and was rescued but had a fatal heart attack,” Jennings said. “We don’t have anybody missing. At least, I hope not.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared an emergency, clearing the way for $1 million in state funding to bolster relief efforts.

Jennings said the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived on the scene Thursday to assess the damage, which he estimated at $500 million.

“We have lots of damaged homes. They might have to be torn down,” Jennings said. “We also lost four huge work trucks that cost $1 million or so each.”

City officials said the Roswell Museum sustained at least $12 million in water damage and that pieces of artwork were being sent out of state to be repaired.