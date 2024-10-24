Make a Wish El Paso kicks off “Drive to 1000” campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Make a Wish El Paso has announced their "Drive to 1000" campaign as the group nears 1000 wishes granted in the Sun City. Those who enter and donate will have the chance to win a Ford F-150.

Entry amounts in the raffle are decided by how much you donate. $150 grants one entry, $400 grants three entries, and $700 grants six entries. The winner will be announced on April 27, 2025, during the Walk for Wishes El Paso event at the Shoppes at Solana.

Make a Wish El Paso CEO Kim Elenez said each wish costs on average around $10,000 dollars to grant.

"We're going to do everything we can to work with that child to say 'dream big,'" Elenez said. "To be able to lean on a memory of being able to go and do whatever you can dream of has a tendency to make them feel like anything is possible."

To enter, visit driveto1000wishes.org.