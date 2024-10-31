Embattled Republican candidate fights on in North Carolina governor’s race

ELLERBE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina had been projected as the state with the most closely watched race for governor this fall. But advantages late in the race appear to favor Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein over Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Stein’s campaign has overwhelmed Robinson in fundraising, including a massive $44.6 million haul from July to mid-October. Stein’s coffers have been used for ads attacking Robinson for past inflammatory comments on abortion, women and other topics. And a September CNN report alleging Robinson made racial and sexual posts on a pornography website’s message board more than a decade ago shook his campaign. Robinson denies writing the posts and sued CNN for defamation.

