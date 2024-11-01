A man is accused of punching and bloodying another passenger who was sleeping on a flight

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An airline passenger is sitting in jail in Virginia after being accused of an unprovoked attack on a fellow passenger who was sleeping. An FBI agent said Everett Chad Nelson punched the other man repeatedly in the face and head, leaving the man bleeding. The agent says another passenger pulled Nelson off the victim after the attack, which lasted about a minute. The incident happened on a flight Monday from San Francisco to Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia. A federal magistrate ordered the suspect be detained until a trial, which is scheduled for Dec. 11 in Alexandria, Virginia.

