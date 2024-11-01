‘Amateurish’ thieves steal 2 Warhol prints, damage 2 more in botched heist at Dutch gallery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thieves have blown open the door of an art gallery in the southern Netherlands and stolen two works from a famous series of screen prints by American pop artist Andy Warhol. The gallery owner said Friday that they left two more Warhol works badly damaged in the street as they fled. Mark Peet Visser says the thieves attempted to steal all four works from a 1985 Warhol series called “Reigning Queens,” which features portraits of the then-queens of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Swaziland, a small landlocked kingdom in southern Africa which is now called Eswatini. Visser says the heist early Friday at MPV Gallery in the town of Oisterwijk was captured on security cameras, and called it “amateurish.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.