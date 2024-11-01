British businessman to remain in custody on charge of killing Indonesian woman in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — A British businessman will be kept in custody after being charged with murder over the death of an Indonesian woman at a Hong Kong park. Jamie Tzewee Chapman did not enter a plea Friday and the judge adjourned the case to January. Police said Chapman and the Indonesian woman went together to the park Sunday night, but he left alone about half an hour later. The woman’s body was found the next morning. Mevi Novitasari was a domestic worker in Hong Kong but did not work for the suspect. Indonesia said her remains will be repatriated and it will continue monitoring the investigation.

