Greek police say fatal Athens apartment blast was likely caused by improvised bomb

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say that an explosion in an Athens apartment that killed a man and severely wounded a woman appears to have been caused by an improvised bomb. Police searching the wrecked apartment seized two handguns and ammunition, authorities said Friday, as well as mobile phones and other “digital evidence.” In a statement, they added that the blast is being investigated by the police’s special violent crimes unit. Greece has a decades-long history of far-left extremism involving small urban groups, while organized crime and racketeering groups have also carried out small-scale bombings and targeted killings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.