Hindus in Bangladesh rally to demand protection from attacks and harassment

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tens of thousands of minority Hindus have rallied to demand that the interim government in Muslim-majority Bangladesh protect them from a wave of attacks and harassment and to drop sedition cases against Hindu community leaders. About 30,000 Hindus demonstrated at a major intersection in the southeastern city of Chattogram chanting slogans demanding their rights while police and soldiers guarded the area. Hindu groups say thousands of attacks against Hindus have happened since early August when the secular government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown and Hasina fled the country following a student-led uprising. Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel peace laureate named to lead an interim government after Hasina’s downfall, says those figures have been exaggerated.

