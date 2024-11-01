Hours away from execution, South Carolina man appeals to the governor for mercy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is scheduled to kill death row inmate Richard Moore by lethal injection. Moore has one last chance to avoid death on Friday evening. Moore’s lawyers have filed a clemency request to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to reduce his sentence to life in prison for the 1999 killing of a Spartanburg store clerk during a shootout. Three jurors, the trial judge, a former state prison director and a number of relatives and pastors all say Moore is remorseful and is making a difference with inmates in prison. Moore’s lawyers also say it isn’t fair there were no African Americans on the jury that sentenced him to death. Moore is Black.

