House Speaker Johnson says GOP may try to repeal CHIPS Act, then walks it back

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to clarify remarks he made at a New York campaign rally where he suggested that Republicans may try to repeal legislation that has spurred U.S. production of semiconductor chips. He later said he wants to “further streamline” the program that has poured $54 billion into the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Donald Trump on a podcast last week disparaged the CHIPS and Science Act enacted by President Joe Biden. Johnson made the comment while campaigning for a vulnerable Republican congressman in a district that’s anticipating a large new semiconductor manufacturing plant.

