Not just for summer: ‘Brat’ is Collins Dictionary’s word of the year

LONDON (AP) — Collins Dictionary has declared “brat” its 2024 word of the year. The word, used by singer Charli XCX as the title of her sixth studio album, has been defined as “characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.” It spawned the phrase “brat summer,” which Collins experts said was one of the most talked about words of 2024.” Collins experts monitor their 20-billion-word database to create the annual list of new and notable words. Another word on the 2024 list is “era,” in the sense of “a period of one’s life or career that is of a distinctive character.” It’s inspired by Taylor Swift’s world-conquering Eras tour.

