Roadside bomb targeting police kills 7 people, including 5 children, in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful bomb attached to a motorcycle has exploded near a vehicle carrying police officers in restive southwest Pakistan, killing seven people, including five nearby children. A police official says the attack occurred Friday in Mastung in Balochistan province. He says a motorized rickshaw carrying schoolchildren was nearby when the bombing happened, resulting in the deaths of five children, a police officer and a passerby. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion is likely to fall on separatist groups that have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.