Shark bites 61-year-old Maui surfer, completely severing his leg below the knee

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A shark bit a Maui surfer and severed his leg. Authorities say the 61-year-old man was surfing off Waiehu Beach Park Friday morning when a shark bit him. Maui officials say the man’s leg was completely severed below the knee. The man was alert while being treated on shore and then taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. The incident prompted officials to close the beach park. There were no details provided on what kind of shark was involved. In June, well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu’s North Shore.

