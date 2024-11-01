Shooting kills 2 and wounds 6 during Halloween celebrations in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say two people have been killed and six others have been wounded during a Halloween celebration in Orlando. The city’s police department says in a social media post that it was conducting an investigation into a shooting in the downtown area. WTVT reports police Chief Eric Smith says the victims were shot while hundreds were celebrating Halloween in public around around 1 a.m. Friday. Smith says a 17-year-old male suspect was being interviewed by detectives.

