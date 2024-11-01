Skip to Content
Shooting leaves 3 dead and 3 wounded at a Colorado house party on Halloween

Published 11:16 AM

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — A shooting at a house party on Halloween left three people dead and three others injured in Northglenn, a city north of Denver, police said Friday.

Officers arrived at the large house party just after midnight to find one person already dead and five others with gunshot wounds, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release. The victims were transported to a hospital, where two later died.

Police said they don’t have a suspect in custody yet, though they added that there are “no known threats to the public.”

The victims names are being withheld until their family members are notified.

Associated Press

