Socorro Police search for two missing teenagers

By
Updated
today at 8:04 AM
Published 8:24 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Socorro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing minors. 

Authorities told ABC-7 that 16-year-old Dominic Blu Vasquez went missing Wednesday, October 30th. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants. 

He has brown eyes and black hair. He weighs approximately 110 lbs and is 5 feet 4 inches tall. 

Socorro PD is also searching for 16-year-old Lothario Rosellio Matell. He was last seen on Tuesday, October 22nd. Authorities said he was last seen wearing black Nike shoes, black pants and a black short-sleeved shirt. 

He weighs 140 lbs and is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Socorro Police at (915) 858-9237. 

