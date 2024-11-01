Socorro Police search for two missing teenagers

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Socorro Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two missing minors.

Authorities told ABC-7 that 16-year-old Dominic Blu Vasquez went missing Wednesday, October 30th. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

He has brown eyes and black hair. He weighs approximately 110 lbs and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Socorro PD is also searching for 16-year-old Lothario Rosellio Matell. He was last seen on Tuesday, October 22nd. Authorities said he was last seen wearing black Nike shoes, black pants and a black short-sleeved shirt.

He weighs 140 lbs and is 5 feet and 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Socorro Police at (915) 858-9237.