Anderson, Waylee help Wyoming outscore New Mexico 49-45

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Kaden Anderson made his first career start at quarterback, running back Harrison Waylee saw his first action of the season and the pair combined to lead Wyoming to a 49-45 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

Anderson hit Justin Stevenson with a 27-yard touchdown pass with under five minutes left one play after Stevenson was called for offensive pass interference after making a catch in the end zone.

Tyce Westland recovered a fumble at the New Mexico 48-yard line off his own strip-sack of Devon Dampier with 2:48 to go and the Cowboys (2-7, 2-3 Mountain West Conference) ran out the clock.

Anderson finished 20-of-29 passing for 342 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Waylee, who gained nearly 1,000 yards last season, returned from injury and gained 170 yards with a touchdown on 27 carries. Jaylen Sargent had 186 yards receiving with a TD.

Dampier rushed for 207 yards and Eli Sanders 205, the first time in Lobos (3-6, 2-3) history that two rushers went for 200 yards in the same game. Dampier scored three TDs on the ground and threw for another but had a pick-6 that Wrook Brown returned 29 yards to cut the Lobos’ lead to 45-42 early in the fourth quarter.

Dampier had an 85-yard touchdown run two plays after Anderson was intercepted off a flea flicker by Noah Avinger for the Lobos’ last points.

The game was tied at 35-all at halftime.

The teams combined for 1,180 yards offense, 604 from the Cowboys.

Place-kicker John Hoyland set a Wyoming career points record at 345.

