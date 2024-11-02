Family pleaded to have assault rifle seized before deadly school shooting. Officers had few options

Orlando Harris’ family pleaded with police to confiscate the 19-year-old’s bullet-proof vest, ammunition and AR-15-style rifle. But with no red-flag law in Missouri, the best officers could do is suggest Harris keep the weapons in a storage unit. Nine days later, he entered his former St. Louis high school and declared, “All of you are going to die.” A new 456-page police report details the family’s efforts in the days leading up to the Oct. 24, 2022, shooting that left a student and teacher dead. Seven others also were wounded before police fatally shot Harris.

