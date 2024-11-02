Georgia judge rejects GOP lawsuit trying to block counties from accepting hand-returned mail ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has rejected a Republican lawsuit trying to block county election offices from opening on Saturday and Sunday to let voters return their mail ballots in person. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer said in a Saturday hearing that state law specifically allows the hand-return of mail ballots. The lawsuit only named Atlanta’s Fulton County. But five other Democratic-leaning counties also announced offices would open this weekend to allow the hand-return of ballots. State GOP chairman Josh McKoon accuses counties controlled by Democrats of “illegally accepting ballots.” After initially rejecting observers, Fulton County officials said anyone could come watch the return of ballots.

