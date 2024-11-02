Rescuers end search for survivors after 14 die in canopy collapse in northern Serbia

NOVI SAD, Serbia (AP) — Serbian rescuers have stopped searching for survivors after pulling out 14 bodies from underneath tons of concrete from a fallen canopy at the entrance of a railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad. Serbia’s government declared Saturday a day of mourning as officials promised a thorough investigation into Friday’s collapse of the roof that fell on people sitting below it. The dead included a 6-year-old girl while three people were seriously injured. The train station has been renovated twice in recent years, and critics of Serbia’s populist government attributed the disaster to corruption and sloppy renovations. Opposition activists plan a protest in front of the station.

