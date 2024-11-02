Senegalese women take aim at polluting countries in march for climate justice

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese women marched in Dakar for climate justice Saturday, calling for what they call “polluting countries” to curb greenhouse gas emissions ahead of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) on November 11. Senegal has suffered devastating floods in recent months, part of a wider pattern of record breaking flooding across the Sahel this year, and climate activists say they want justice from those responsible for climate change.

