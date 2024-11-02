Warren Buffett is sitting on over $325 billion cash as Berkshire Hathaway keeps selling Apple stock

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett is now sitting on more than $325 billion cash after continuing to unload billions of dollars worth of Apple and Bank of America shares this year and continuing to collect a steady stream of profits from all of Berkshire Hathaway’s assorted businesses without finding any major acquisitions. Berkshire said in its earnings report Saturday that it sold off roughly another 100 million Apple shares in the third quarter after halving its massive investment in the iPhone maker last quarter. The stake valued at $69.9 billion at the end of September remains Berkshire’s biggest single investment, but it has been cut drastically since the end of last year when it was worth $174.3 billion.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.