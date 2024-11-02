Washington governor OKs massive new wind farm and urges swift turbine approvals

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved a revised plan for a massive proposed wind farm after he rejected a slimmed-down version earlier this year. The Seattle Times reports Inslee is urging permitting officials to work quickly to allow the construction of as many Horse Heaven Wind Farm turbines as possible. He says Washington state won’t meet its urgent clean energy needs if officials take years to authorize them. The original $1.7 billion project called for up to 222 wind turbines in the Tri-Cities region of eastern Washington in an area with endangered ferruginous hawk nests. The new compromise plan could allow the developer to build all but 30 of the turbines originally proposed.

