Who is Kemi Badenoch, the first Black woman to lead Britain’s Conservative Party?

LONDON (AP) — The first Black woman to lead a major U.K. political party, Kemi Badenoch is an upbeat and outspoken libertarian who thinks the British state is broken and she is the one to fix it. The new leader of Britain’s right-of-center Conservative Party was born Olukemi Adegoke in London in 1980 to Nigerian parents. She has said that her childhood experience of Nigeria’s economic and social upheavals means she doesn’t take Britain’s prosperity and stability for granted. A computer systems engineer, she was elected to Parliament in 2017 and served in a series of government jobs before the Conservatives were ousted from power in July. Now she aims to lead the party to victory in the next election, due by 2029

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.