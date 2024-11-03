Boeing machinists are holding a contract vote that could end their 7-week strike

Unionized factory workers at Boeing are voting on Monday whether to accept a contract offer or to continue their strike. The walkout has lasted more than seven weeks, shut down production of most Boeing passenger planes and cut off a key source of cash for the company. A Seattle-based district of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers is recommending that its members approve the Boeing offer, which would raise pay rates by 38% over four years. Workers also would receive ratification and productivity bonuses. However, Boeing didn’t meet their demand to restore a pension plan that was frozen nearly a decade ago.

