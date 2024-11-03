Harris won’t say how she voted on California measure that would reverse criminal justice reforms

DETROIT (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris won’t say how she voted on a ballot measure in her home state of California that would reverse criminal justice reforms approved in recent years. Harris punted on a question Sunday about the ballot initiative when she was asked about it by reporters while campaigning in Michigan. She confirmed that she her mail-in ballot in Tuesday’s election is on its way to California. The initiative, if passed, would make the crime of shoplifting a felony for repeat offenders and increase penalties for some drug charges, including those involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl. It also would give judges the authority to order those with multiple drug charges to get treatment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.