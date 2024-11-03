Olivia Rodrigo watches Man United play Chelsea in the Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo was part of the crowd for Manchester United’s Premier League soccer game against Chelsea. The pop star emerged from the players’ tunnel at Old Trafford and appeared on the side of the field before kick off. “Good 4 u @OliviaRodrigo – we hope you enjoy Old Trafford,” United posted on X. Rodrigo, whose hits include Deja Vu and Good 4 U, wore dark sunglasses and a yellow coat. It’s not the first time she’s attended a Chelsea match, having watched the two-time Champions League-winning team play against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge last season.

