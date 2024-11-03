Protesters demand arrests over train station roof collapse that killed 14 people in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Angry protesters have left red handprints in front of government buildings in the Serbian capital to demand the arrest of officials, two days after a concrete canopy collapsed at a railway station, killing 14 people and injuring three. Police formed a cordon outside the seat of the government’s Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure in central Belgrade as several thousand people called for ministers to step down immediately. The concrete canopy that ran along the front of the railway station in the northern city of Novi Sad collapsed suddenly on Friday, landing on people who were sitting on benches or passing through the building’s entrance.

