EU lawmakers grill candidates who will drive policy for the next 5 years

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nominees for some of the European Union’s top jobs are facing parliamentary hearings. EU lawmakers are starting to vet would-be commissioners to oversee Europe-wide policies ranging from agriculture to trade for the next five years. Four of the 26 new members of the European Commission will each undergo a three-hour grilling by senior lawmakers most closely linked to their policy files. The commission is the only EU body with the power to draft laws. The tone for the hearings could be set as soon as Monday. Malta’s Glenn Micallef, the would-be commissioner for youth, culture and sport, has been branded a political lightweight. His party backers could seek revenge if he’s rejected.

