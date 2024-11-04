Iran executes a Jewish citizen convicted of murder following a dispute over money

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has executed a Jewish citizen convicted of murdering another man following a person dispute. It was a rare case of an execution of member of a religious minority in the predominately Muslim nation. A website affiliated with the country’s judiciary says 23-year-old Arvin Ghahremani was executed on Monday after the country’s Supreme Court approved the death penalty handed down in the case earlier last year. The report quoted Hamid Reza Karimi, the prosecutor of the western city of Kermanshah, as saying the court authorities, the convicted man’s lawyers and relatives had failed to convince the victim’s family to pardon his killer, which is possible under Iranian laws.

