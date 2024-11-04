Republican Jim Banks, Democrat Valerie McCray vying for Indiana’s open Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Jim Banks, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, is seeking to capture Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat. The contest pits him against Democrat Valerie McCray. Banks is a congressman who represents northeastern Indiana’s 3rd District. He passed on seeking another term to run for the Senate seat left open by Republican Mike Braun. Braun is running for governor. McCray is a clinical psychologist from Indianapolis. She’s a political newcomer whose name is appearing on a statewide Indiana ballot for the first time.

