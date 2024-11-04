Skip to Content
News

Robert Carpenter scores 18 as New Mexico State defeats New Mexico Highlands 93-57

KVIA
By
Published 11:16 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Robert Carpenter had 18 points in New Mexico State’s 93-57 win over New Mexico Highlands on Monday night.

Carpenter also added five rebounds and three steals for the Aggies. Christian Cook scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Zawdie Jackson shot 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding five assists and four steals.

The Cowboys were led by Kenard Richardson, who posted 14 points and six rebounds. Kyrie Thomas added eight points and KJ LaMonte scored seven.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content