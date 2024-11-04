Saints fire coach Dennis Allen after seventh straight loss. Darren Rizzi named interim coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have fired coach Dennis Allen a day after a loss at last-place Carolina extended the Saints’ losing streak to seven games. It’s the franchise’s longest skid since 1999. Allen is 18-25 without a playoff appearance since taking over in 2022 after Sean Payton began what turned out to be a one-season retirement from coaching. The 52-year-old Allen is 26-53 in his NFL coaching career, including an 8-28 mark with the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. The Saints named special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi the interim coach with eight games left in what likely will be the club’s fourth straight season without a playoff berth.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.