Storm in the Caribbean is on a track to likely hit Cuba as a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say a new tropical storm is expected to form in the Caribbean and will bring heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening to a hurricane and likely hitting Cuba. The storm is expected to be named Rafael. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Jamacia and a hurricane watch was in effect for the Cayman Islands. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that later in the week it also is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Florida and portions of the U.S. Southeast. The storm was expected to move near Jamaica by late Monday. The forecast shows the storm could pass over western Cuba on Wednesday as a hurricane.

