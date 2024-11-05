Alaska voters deciding a hard-fought race for the state’s only U.S. House seat, election issues

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters were deciding a hard-fought race for the state’s only U.S. House seat that could help decide control of that chamber. On Tuesday they were also choosing whether to repeal the state’s system of open primaries and ranked choice general elections just four years after deciding to give that system a go. Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s primary challenger in the House race was Republican Nick Begich. He was among the opponents she defeated in 2022, when she became the first Alaska Native in Congress. The ballot also includes a measure that would raise the state’s minimum wage and require paid sick leave for many employees, and 50 of the legislature’s 60 seats were up for election.

