AP Race Call: Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Mexico on Wednesday. Vasquez faced a rematch against Republican Yvette Herrell, who previously represented the district for a single term. The majority-Hispanic district was a top target for Republicans this cycle. Democrat Joe Biden carried the district in 2020. Republicans campaigned against Democrats’ immigration policies in a district that runs along the U.S.-Mexico border. It also includes Las Cruces and the western suburbs of Albuquerque. The Associated Press declared Vasquez the winner at 1:54 a.m. EST.

