Democrat Matt Meyer and Republican Michael Ramone square off in Delaware’s gubernatorial contest

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democrats are hoping to extend their decades-long hold on the Delaware governor’s office, while the Republican candidate says voters should think about restoring partisan balance to state government. The gubernatorial contest Tuesday pits Democrat Matt Meyer against the GOP’s Michael Ramone. Meyer currently serves as chief executive of New Castle County, Delaware’s most populous county. Ramone is a businessman, entrepreneur and minority leader in the state House. Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature and have held the governor’s office since 1989. Ramone has won reelection several times in a district where Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans, but he faces an uphill battle in a statewide race in solid-blue Delaware.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.